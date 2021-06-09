Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $208.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.32. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

