Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of -187.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,043 shares of company stock valued at $115,156,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

