Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Snap by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,151,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,728,000 after purchasing an additional 123,610 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,926,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425,448 shares of company stock worth $145,178,921 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of -93.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

