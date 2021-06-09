Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $352,236,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $271.17 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

