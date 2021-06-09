Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.26 Million in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

SPR opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

