Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.37 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,234,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $26,117,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

