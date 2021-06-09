Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $2.04 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,128 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.