Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after buying an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

