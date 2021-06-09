Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,145 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 127.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 18.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,668 shares of company stock valued at $27,129,035. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

