Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 23,107 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,107 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

