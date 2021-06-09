Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 9,109 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 823,462 shares of company stock valued at $65,666,608. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.