Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.13 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,976,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 770.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

PAGS opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.17.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

