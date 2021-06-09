Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $4,450,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Twilio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Twilio by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,078 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

