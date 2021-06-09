Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $335.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.32. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $332.02 and a 52 week high of $439.12. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

