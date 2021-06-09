Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.22 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Aion has a total market cap of $93.22 million and $7.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,935.95 or 1.00140985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00036747 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.36 or 0.00960756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00376283 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00472123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00074591 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003968 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.