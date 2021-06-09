Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.07.

APD traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.35. 775,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

