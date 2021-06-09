Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of -482.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $34.05.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

