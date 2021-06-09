Akash Network Market Cap Reaches $208.78 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00008908 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $208.78 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00062037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00218778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00207688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.60 or 0.01380753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,470.68 or 1.00345431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 140,837,548 coins and its circulating supply is 62,763,070 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

