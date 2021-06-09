Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

