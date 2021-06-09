Akropolis Market Cap Reaches $65.54 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $65.54 million and $11.82 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.90 or 0.00894333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.09 or 0.08819585 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,500,912 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.