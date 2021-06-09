Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Up 1%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.96. Approximately 97,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 160,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLIQ shares. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.26.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

