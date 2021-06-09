Alchemint Standards Reaches Market Capitalization of $148,438.54 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $148,438.54 and $26.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00066024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00221867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00210323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.90 or 0.01433069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,237.92 or 1.00139258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.