Alchemy Pay Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

