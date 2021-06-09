Aleph.im Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and $462,102.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00068583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.88 or 0.00906727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.30 or 0.08950696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049387 BTC.

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,259,533 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

