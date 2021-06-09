Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,164 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,233 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. 31,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,179. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

