Alera Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 278,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,369,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 81,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 373,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960,508. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

