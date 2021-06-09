Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 0.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.20% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $242,000.

IJAN remained flat at $$26.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 27,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,611. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.