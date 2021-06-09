Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $36.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 12.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $36,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $258.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

