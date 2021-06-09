Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,455. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.