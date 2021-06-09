Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,508 shares.The stock last traded at $288.30 and had previously closed at $282.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Alexander's alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.02. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 46.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 51.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.