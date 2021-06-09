Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Down 4.8%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69). Approximately 8,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 107,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.77).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.77. The firm has a market cap of £387 million and a P/E ratio of 18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other news, insider Adrian Chamberlain acquired 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

About Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

