Alien Worlds (TLM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.38 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $140.66 million and approximately $22.38 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00221177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00209548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.22 or 0.01378840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,444.95 or 1.00405614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

