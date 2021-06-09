Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Align Technology worth $49,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $589.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.24 and a 12 month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.