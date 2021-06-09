Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALHC opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $474,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

