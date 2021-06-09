Alliance Data Systems (ADS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/4/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $124.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Alliance Data Systems is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ADS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Get Alliance Data Systems Co alerts:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 462,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $92,574,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.