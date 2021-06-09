AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.02

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and traded as high as $12.21. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 146,511 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 67,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

