Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 29,486 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Livent worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Livent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Livent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,242,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13. Livent Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.