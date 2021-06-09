Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,126 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of SPX worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.18. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

