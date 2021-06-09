Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Plexus worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,294,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.22. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $1,357,155 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

