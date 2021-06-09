Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,988 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

