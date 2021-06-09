Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Cloudera worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after buying an additional 812,119 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.