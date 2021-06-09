Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.68 Million Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,512 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 279,840 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on FMBI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

