Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after purchasing an additional 929,453 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 880,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 720,474 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

