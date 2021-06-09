Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308,441 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of SunPower worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist cut their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,784 shares of company stock worth $1,975,762. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.