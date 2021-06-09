Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Arconic worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arconic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

