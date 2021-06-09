Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.05% of Civista Bancshares worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIVB. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $370.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.