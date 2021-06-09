Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Graham worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHC opened at $664.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $642.68. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $313.10 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

