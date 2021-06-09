Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.65% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SFBC opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.