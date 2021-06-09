Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Lindsay worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:LNN opened at $168.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.