Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 277,644 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,388.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 575,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after buying an additional 537,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $48.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.